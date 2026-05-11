EQS-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier boosts sales by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2026 and proposes a dividend of 1.00 Euro per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Dividend payments

Allgeier SE: Allgeier boosts sales by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2026 and proposes a dividend of 1.00 Euro per share



11-May-2026 / 17:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, May 11, 2026 – According to preliminary figures, Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) generated revenue of EUR 87 million from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2026 (January 1, 2026 – March 31, 2026) (previous year: EUR 79 million). This represents an increase of 9 percent.

Gross profit (defined as total operating performance less sales and personnel costs directly attributable to sales) amounted to EUR 30 million in the Group’s continuing operations in the first quarter (previous year: EUR 28 million). The gross margin was accordingly 34 percent (previous year: 35 percent). Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before effects that are classified as extraordinary or non-period-related for accounting purposes) amounted to EUR 9.1 million (previous year: EUR 8.9 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.3 percent (previous year: 11.0 percent). In the first quarter of 2026, extraordinary costs of approximately EUR 0.7 million were incurred in the Allgeier Group’s continuing operations. Reported EBITDA accordingly amounted to EUR 8.4 million (previous year: EUR 8.5 million). EBIT amounted to EUR 2.7 million (previous year: EUR 3.1 million). Earnings before taxes increased to EUR 1.4 million (previous year: EUR 0.8 million).

Key figures from the balance sheet as of March 31, 2026

As of the balance sheet date of March 31, 2026, consolidated equity amounted to EUR 194 million (December 31, 2025: EUR 205 million). At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the Allgeier Group had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 33 million at its disposal (December 31, 2025: EUR 42 million). An amount of approximately EUR 7 million was used to repurchase treasury shares in the first quarter of 2026. As of March 31, 2026, the company held 391,590 treasury shares (3.25 percent of the share capital). Interest-bearing financial debt (excluding liabilities from rental and lease agreements) amounted to EUR 88 million as of March 31, 2026 (December 31, 2025: EUR 82 million). The amount drawn down under factoring arrangements was EUR 15 million (previous year: EUR 14 million). The Allgeier Group’s net debt, calculated as interest-bearing financial liabilities minus cash and cash equivalents (excluding liabilities from factored invoices), stood at EUR 55 million at the end of the first quarter (December 31, 2025: EUR 40 million). Total assets amounted to EUR 402 million as of the reporting date (December 31, 2025: EUR 403 million).

Appropriation of profits

The Management Board and Supervisory Board have resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a dividend totaling EUR 1.00 per eligible share from the retained earnings of Allgeier SE as of December 31, 2025. Behind the increase of an additional EUR 0.50 in the dividend of EUR 0.50 per share paid out in previous years is the successful sale of the IT infrastructure managed services business in fiscal year 2025. The sale generated a cash inflow of approximately EUR 76 million, which was used primarily to reduce debt. The Annual General Meeting of Allgeier SE will take place on June 30, 2026, in Munich.

Confirmation of the 2026 Guidance

As of today, Allgeier SE confirms the guidance for the 2026 fiscal year, which was published in the ad hoc announcement dated March 26, 2026, and in the 2025 Annual Report.

Notes

The financial results for the first quarter of 2026 will be presented in detail in the voluntary interim information for the Allgeier Group, which will be published on May 15, 2026.

Contact:



Allgeier SE

Investor Relations

Dr. Christopher Grosse

Montgelasstr. 14

81679 Munich

Phone: +49 (0)89/998421-0

Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11

E-mail: ir@allgeier.com

Web: www.allgeier.com

Allgeier is a technology company for digital transformation. The companies within the Allgeier Group support their more than 2,500 customers in Germany and abroad with modern software solutions, AI platform technologies, and comprehensive services to help them meet the challenges of digital transformation as well as the digitalization and transformation of business- and administration-critical processes. The broad and stable customer base consists of globally active corporations, high-performing medium-sized companies, and public sector clients at all federal levels. The service portfolio ranges from proprietary software products and AI platform and portal architectures to high-end software development, consulting, and the design of digitalization solutions, as well as long-term support for software applications in the cloud or other environments. In the two corporate segments, Enterprise IT and mgm technology partners, approximately 2,600 employees work at a total of 46 locations worldwide in the DACH region, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands, as well as in India, Vietnam, and the U.S. In fiscal year 2025, Allgeier generated total operating performance of EUR 335 million from continuing operations. According to the Lünendonk® List 2025, Allgeier ranks among the leading IT consulting and systems integration companies in Germany and holds first place on the Lünendonk® List 2025 “Leading Medium-Sized IT Consulting and Systems Integration Companies in Germany.” Allgeier SE is listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the General Standard (WKN A2GS63, ISIN DE000A2GS633). Further information at: www.allgeier.com