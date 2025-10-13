Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’503 0.2%  SPI 17’212 -1.0%  Dow 45’480 -1.9%  DAX 24’241 -1.5%  Euro 0.9307 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’569 0.7%  Gold 4’071 1.3%  Bitcoin 92’556 0.1%  Dollar 0.8019 0.1%  Öl 63.6 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Goldman Sachs mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Johnson & Johnson gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
NVIDIA-Leak sorgt für Aufsehen: Neue Grafikkarten versehentlich enthüllt
Ausblick: Citigroup präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
PSI Sofftware-Aktie: Warburg Pincus will PSI Software für rund 700 Millionen Euro übernehmen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

DXC Technology Aktie 35991811 / US23355L1061

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.10.2025 09:15:22

DXC Technology Launches DXC Assure Smart Apps

DXC Technology
29.20 CHF 13.17%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Co. (DXC), a technology services provider, Monday announced that it has launched AI-powered DXC Assure Smart Apps to expedite the insurers' engagement with customers, brokers, and advisors.

Assure Smart Apps, built with DXC's Assure BPM, offers speed, precision, and flexibility, by combining intelligent automation with modular innovation to help insurers modernize operations and improve performance.

According to the company, Assure Smart Apps was developed to solve the most common insurance challenges for customers, such as self-service process, customer care, automated operation to quicken the strategic moves, and to reduce the disruption of existing operations within insurance companies.

DXC said its integration with ServiceNow strengthens Assure BPM platform workflow technology, thereby reducing 80 percent of the process design time.

On Friday, the stock had closed 5.08 percent or 0.69 cents lower at $12.89 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the after-hours trading, the shares traded 0.39 percent higher at $12.94.