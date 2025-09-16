Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’019 -1.0%  SPI 16’709 -1.1%  Dow 45’758 -0.3%  DAX 23’329 -1.8%  Euro 0.9330 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’372 -1.3%  Gold 3’690 0.3%  Bitcoin 91’829 0.1%  Dollar 0.7864 -1.0%  Öl 68.5 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
JPMorgan sieht Risiken durch US-Zinssenkung und rät zu Alternativanlage
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: China setzt trotz Druck der Regierung weiter auf Chips des KI-Giganten
Nestlé-Aktie: Nach CEO-Aus - Auch Nestlé-Verwaltungsratschef Bulcke tritt zurück
Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Verlusten: Deutsche Bank reduziert Grundkapital durch weiteres Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Bitcoin steigt einen Tag vor US-Zinsentscheid auf Hoch seit Ende August
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

CrowdStrike Aktie 47976949 / US22788C1053

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.09.2025 22:34:10

CrowdStrike To Acquire Pangea, Launches Industry's First Complete AI Detection And Response

CrowdStrike
350.80 CHF -1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - CrowdStrike (CRWD) has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Pangea, a leader in AI security.

The deal will expand the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver the industry's first comprehensive AI Detection and Response or AIDR, securing data, models, agents, identities, infrastructure, and interactions across the entire AI lifecycle - from development to enterprise use.

CEO George Kurtz emphasized that AI's rapid evolution has expanded the enterprise attack surface, with each prompt posing potential security risks. He said the integration of Pangea will enable CrowdStrike to secure the full AI lifecycle, detect risks, enforce safeguards, and ensure compliance, allowing customers to scale AI adoption with confidence.

CrowdStrike, known for pioneering Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), will now apply a similar model to AI security. Pangea will extend protection to the interaction layer, unifying visibility, compliance, and enforcement to protect prompts and AI systems at scale.

Pangea's capabilities include delivering complete AI Detection and Response (AIDR) with unified visibility and control over AI agents, workflows, and compliance. It offers industry-leading protection against prompt injection attacks, model jailbreak attempts, and malicious prompts with up to 99% efficacy at sub-30ms latency.

The platform enforces real-time policies to block risky AI interactions, ensures security is built into AI applications and agents while complementing Falcon Shield for SaaS agents, and provides pre-configured safeguards that help teams accelerate AI feature deployment without compromising control.

Pangea CEO Oliver Friedrichs noted that the company was founded to make AI adoption safe and secure, and joining CrowdStrike will help deliver this mission globally by integrating with Falcon to create the first complete AIDR platform.

CRWD currently trades at $446.9 or 0.48% higher on the NasdaqGS.