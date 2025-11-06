Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'364 0.5%  SPI 17'085 0.3%  Dow 47'311 0.5%  DAX 24'050 0.4%  Euro 0.9307 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'669 0.2%  Gold 3'979 1.2%  Bitcoin 84'067 2.1%  Dollar 0.8101 0.0%  Öl 63.5 -1.3% 
AppLovin-Aktie: Deutsche Bank sieht beträchtliches Kurspotenzial und gibt Kaufempfehlung aus.
NVIDIA-Aktie: Höhenflug geht weiter - Diese Szenarien bestimmen die Zukunft des KI-Marktführers
Rivian-Aktie in Turbulenzen: Analyst sieht deutliche Gefahr - Kursziel impliziert deutlichen Rückgang
Ausblick: RATIONAL öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: GEA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
06.11.2025 04:25:31

Australian Market Halves Its Early Gains In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian market is halving its early gains in mid-market moves on Thursday, reversing some of the losses in the previous two sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is moving above the 8,800 level, with gains across most sectors led by mining and energy stocks amid rebounding commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 16.20 points or 0.18 percent to 8,818.20, after touching a high of 8,857.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 19.20 points or 0.21 percent to 9,090.40. Australian stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto is gaining more than 2 percent, BHP Group is adding 1.5 percent and Fortescue is advancing almost 2 percent, while Mineral Resources is losing almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is gaining almost 1 percent, Santos is edging up 0.4 percent and Woodside Energy is advancing more than 1 percent. Origin Energy is flat.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block and WiseTech Global are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Appen is adding more than 2 percent. Zip is declining more than 3 percent and Xero is edging down 0.4 percent.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank is declining more than 4 percent and Westpac is losing more than 2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking is edging up 0.1 to 0.4 percent each.

Among gold miners, Evolution Mining, Newmont and Northern Star Resources are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Genesis Minerals is advancing 3.5 percent and Resolute Mining is adding more than 3 percent.

In other news, shares in Light & Wonder are jumping almost 11 percent on upbeat quarterly financial results amid stronger gaming operations and record iGaming revenue.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.651 on Thursday.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’875.03 19.38 B1LSOU
Short 13’127.48 13.83 BDGS0U
Short 13’607.10 8.98 SPZB3U
SMI-Kurs: 12’363.53 05.11.2025 17:30:08
Long 11’849.46 19.23 S69BTU
Long 11’587.75 13.67 BXGS2U
Long 11’113.06 8.98 SEEBPU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie in Rot: Weniger Gewinn - Umsatzplus unter den Erwartungen
Almonty Industries: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
RENK Aktie News: RENK wird am Mittwochmittag ausgebremst
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Solana Kurs Prognose: Nach schwachem Oktober konzentrieren sich Anleger schon auf das Jahr 2026
HENSOLDT Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von HENSOLDT
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag in Rot
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: "Golden Cross" deutet mögliche Wende vor Buffetts Rücktritt an
Rivian-Aktie zieht um 26 Prozent an: Reduzierter Quartalsverlust erfreut Anleger

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Datum Titel
05:49 Staatschefs beraten in Brasilien über Klimaschutz
05:49 Bundestag: Gasspeicherumlage und Krankenkassen-Sparpaket
05:49 Bundesgerichtshof prüft Schufa-Speicherfristen
05:49 Tesla-Aktionäre stimmen über Riesen-Aktienpaket für Musk ab
05:49 'Stahlgipfel' im Kanzleramt
05:49 Commerzbank bleibt im Übernahmeringen auf Wachstumskurs
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Ludwigsburger Kreiszeitung' zu Bürokratieabbau-Plänen
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Südwest-Presse' zu Außenminister Wadephul
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Nürnberger Nachrichten' zum demokratischen Wahlsieg in New York
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Straubinger Tagblatt/Landshuter Zeitung' zu BMW