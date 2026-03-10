Aecom Technology Aktie 2986443 / US00766T1007
10.03.2026 03:30:12
AECOM supports CEDD and AFCD of HKSAR Government in launching Hong Kong’s first comprehensive nature-based solutions guidelines to advance sustainable urban development
|
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 March 2026 - AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, supported the release of the Hong Kong Nature-based Solutions Design Guidelines (HKNbSDG), a first-of-its-kind guidelines developed for the Civil Engineering Development Department (CEDD) and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) of the HKSAR Government. The HKNbSDG helps government agencies, designers, planners and built environment professionals in integrating nature-based solutions (NbS) into urban development projects across Hong Kong.
The release of the HKNbSDG supports Hong Kong's key policy commitments, including the Climate Action Plan 2050 and its biodiversity conservation targets, by providing a practical roadmap for enhancing urban resilience and expanding green infrastructure. This publication equips practitioners with essential tools — from integrating ecology into early planning to designing for multifunctional benefits — grounded in Hong Kong-specific experience. It also serves as a central resource for advancing the Northern Metropolis development strategy, where NbS is helping to drive urban-rural integration and foster the co-existence of urban development and ecological conservation.
The HKNbSDG forms part of AECOM's broader mission to help cities adapt to climate risks while enhancing quality of life. By bringing together global best practices and local ecological insights, AECOM aims to strengthen industry-wide capability in implementing NbS at scale.
Learn more about the Hong Kong Nature-based Solutions Design Guidelines here.
Download high-resolution images here.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About AECOM
AECOM is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients' complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of US$16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at AECOM.
News Source: AECOM Hong Kong
10/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.