Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Vonovia nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 34 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe seine Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er attestierte Vonovia eine solide Steigerung der Mieteinnahmen und Fortschritte bei Veräußerungen. Die angehobene Jahresprognose für die Mieteinnahmen erscheine angesichts des Aufwärtstrends im Auftaktquartal vernünftig./gl/la;
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|
Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|
Kursziel:
34.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
26.15 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
30.02%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
27.32 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.45%
|
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|10:10
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.04.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.24
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|24.04.24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:10
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.04.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.04.24
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.04.24
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|24.04.24
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
