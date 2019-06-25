Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’303 -0.3%  SPI 15’114 -0.1%  Dow 38’386 0.4%  DAX 18’038 -0.4%  Euro 0.9772 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’955 -0.5%  Gold 2’315 -0.8%  Bitcoin 56’502 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9113 0.1%  Öl 88.6 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Logitech2575132ABB1222171Holcim1221405Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529
Top News
Investment-Note für Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: Neue Analyse von JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Analyse: So bewertet Baader Bank die Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)-Aktie: Jefferies & Company Inc. vergibt Underperform
Xlife-Portfolio wird von Beratungsgesellschaft mit bis zu 747,8 Millionen Franken bewertet
EFG-Aktie leicht im Plus: EFG verlängert Aktienrückkauf zur Finanzierung von Mitarbeitervergütungen
Suche...
0% Kommission

Vonovia Aktie 21644750 / DE000A1ML7J1

47.45
CHF
-4.51
CHF
-8.68%
25.06.2019
SWX
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.04.2024 10:40:03

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy

Vonovia
23.62 CHF -3.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Vonovia nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 34 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe seine Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er attestierte Vonovia eine solide Steigerung der Mieteinnahmen und Fortschritte bei Veräußerungen. Die angehobene Jahresprognose für die Mieteinnahmen erscheine angesichts des Aufwärtstrends im Auftaktquartal vernünftig./gl/la;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2024 / 07:36 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy
Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
34.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
26.15 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
30.02%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
27.32 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.45%
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
10:10 Vonovia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.04.24 Vonovia Buy Warburg Research
25.04.24 Vonovia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.04.24 Vonovia Buy UBS AG
24.04.24 Vonovia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen