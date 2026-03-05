Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’354 -1.2%  SPI 18’434 -1.0%  Dow 48’031 -1.5%  DAX 23’915 -1.2%  Euro 0.9056 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’810 -1.0%  Gold 5’096 -0.9%  Bitcoin 56’066 -0.9%  Dollar 0.7820 0.3%  Öl 84.5 2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Meta-Aktie schwächer: WhatsApp erlaubt Integration von Drittanbieter-Bots
Aktien von Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet & Co. uneinheitlich: Tech-Konzerne sagen Selbstfinanzierung von KI-Strom zu
Tesla-Aktie schwächelt: Gewerkschaftsunabhängige Liste gewinnt bei Betriebsratswahl im deutschen Autowerk
Werbung in ChatGPT? OpenAI-Gespräche treiben Trade Desk-Aktie nach oben
NVIDIA-Aktie höher: KI-Riese priorisiert offenbar neue KI-Hardware statt China-Chips
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner USD/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

USD/GBP

05.03.2026 16:38:25

U.S. Labor Productivity Growth Slows Much Less Than Expected In Q4

(RTTNews) - Labor productivity in the U.S. surged by much more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The Labor Department said labor productivity shot up by 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter after soaring by an upwardly revised 5.2 percent in the third quarter.

Economists had expected labor productivity to jump by 1.9 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the 4.9 percent spike that had been reported for the previous quarter.

The bigger than expected increase in productivity, a measure of output per hour, came as output surged by 2.6 percent and hours worked edged down by 0.2 percent.

"Judging by recent trends in the data, US productivity growth continues to outstrip its advanced economy peers - a structural tailwind for its growth," said Nationwide Financial Market Economist Oren Klachkin.

He added, "We continue to look for solid productivity gains in 2026 as output growth outpaces employment."

The report said unit labor costs also jumped by 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter after tumbling by a revised 1.8 percent in the third quarter.

Unit labor costs were expected to shoot up by 2.1 percent compared to the 1.9 percent slump that had been reported for the previous quarter.

The bigger than expected rebound by unit labor costs came as hourly compensation spiked by 5.7 percent in the fourth quarter, more than offsetting the surge in productivity.

Real hourly compensation, which takes changes in consumer prices into account, shot up by 3.1 percent during the quarter.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2025: In diese Aktien investiert Fisher Asset Management
Ken Fishers Investitionen
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Bridgewater-Portfolio Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte der von Ray Dalio gegründete Fonds
Im 4. Quartal 2025 gab es viel Bewegung im Portfolio von Bridgewater Associates: Keine der zehn ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer auch im vierten Quar ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/USD 1.3321 -0.0055
-0.41