South Korea Industrial Output Sinks 1.7% In January

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in South Korea was down a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in January, Statistics Korea said on Wednesday.

That was well shy of expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the downwardly revised 1.5 percent increase in December (originally 1.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, production jumped 7.1 percent - beating forecasts for an increase of 2.2 percent following the upwardly revised 1.4 percent gain in the previous month (originally 0.3 percent).

The Index of All Industry Production in January fell 1.3 percent on month and gained 4.1 percent on year.

Retail sales climbed 2.3 percent on month in January after rising a downwardly revised 0.6 percent a month earlier (originally 0.9 percent).