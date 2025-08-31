Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar GBP - NZD
01.09.2025 00:56:17
New Zealand Building Consents Climb 5.4% In July
(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent on month in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - coming in at 3,252.
That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 6.0 percent contraction In June (originally -6.4 percent).
In July, permits were issued for 1,512 stand-alone houses; 1,413 townhouses, flats, and units; 192 apartments; and 135 retirement village units.
In the year ended July 2025, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 33,879, down 0.1 percent on year.
The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.0 billion, up 0.8 percent on year.
