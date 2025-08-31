Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’188 -0.3%  SPI 16’908 -0.3%  Dow 45’545 -0.2%  DAX 23’902 -0.6%  Euro 0.9356 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’352 -0.8%  Gold 3’448 0.9%  Bitcoin 86’766 -3.8%  Dollar 0.8005 -0.1%  Öl 68.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Neue Technologie: Was ist eigentlich das Metaverse?
Litecoin im Fokus: Wer hat eigentlich den Litecoin entwickelt?
PayPal, Google & Co.: Deutsche Verbraucher schauen nach Alternativen zu US-Tech-Produkten
Wegen Sklavenarbeit: VW in Brasilien zu Millionenstrafe verdonnert
Novartis-Aktie: Studie offenbart positive Daten für Leqvio nach Zulassung
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

01.09.2025 00:56:17

New Zealand Building Consents Climb 5.4% In July

(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent on month in July, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - coming in at 3,252.

That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 6.0 percent contraction In June (originally -6.4 percent).

In July, permits were issued for 1,512 stand-alone houses; 1,413 townhouses, flats, and units; 192 apartments; and 135 retirement village units.

In the year ended July 2025, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 33,879, down 0.1 percent on year.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$9.0 billion, up 0.8 percent on year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 35: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Ausblick: NVIDIA präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel - NVIDIA-Aktie unter Beobachtung
Stadler Rail-Aktie: Konsortium zieht Mega-Auftrag für Berliner S-Bahn an Land
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
RWE-Aktie im Minus: Halbjahresergebnisse etwas schwächer als erwartet
XRP Kurs Prognose: Ist der Hype vorbei?
Mittwochshandel in Zürich: SMI sackt am Mittwochmittag ab
Krypto-Studie: Bis Ende 2025 könnte der Bitcoin auf 200'000 US-Dollar klettern
Unglaublich: Bitcoin Hyper explodiert auf 13 Millionen Dollar

Top-Rankings

August 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der August 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
August 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im August 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen Le ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 35: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/NZD 2.2925 -0.0044
-0.19

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}