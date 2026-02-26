Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'977 -0.1%  SPI 19'218 0.1%  Dow 49'482 0.6%  DAX 25'176 0.8%  Euro 0.9124 0.0%  EStoxx50 6'173 0.9%  Gold 5'196 0.6%  Bitcoin 52'800 0.6%  Dollar 0.7720 -0.1%  Öl 70.9 -0.1% 
KION-Aktie: Deutlicher Ergebnisanstieg für 2026 angekündigt
Scout24-Aktie: Scout24 profitiert von Profi-Kunden und höheren Abo-Erlösen
Allianz-Aktie gibt nach: Aktienrückkauf über bis zu 2,5 Milliarden Euro gestartet -- Rekordgewinn
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Umsatzerwartung geschlagen - Positive Wachstumsprognose für 2026
Sulzer-Aktie: Gewinn in 2025 deutlich verbessert
26.02.2026 07:31:43

Japan Leading Index Rises More Than Estimated

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index improved more than initially estimated in December to the highest level in just over one-and-a-half years, the latest data from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 111.0 in December from 109.9 in November. In the flash estimate, the reading was 110.2.

Moreover, the figure was the highest reading since May 2024, when the reading was also 111.0.

Meanwhile, the coincident index dropped to 114.3 in December from 114.9 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation. The latest score was revised down from 114.5.

The lagging indicator declined to 110.3 in December from 112.5 in the prior month.

Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Im vierten Quartal 2025 hat der Star-Investor Bill Ackman einige Veränderungen in der Zusammense ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
GBP/JPY 211.5366 -0.4330
-0.20

