Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’096 -1.5%  SPI 18’100 -1.4%  Dow 47’502 -1.0%  DAX 23’591 -0.9%  Euro 0.9009 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’720 -1.1%  Gold 5’102 0.0%  Bitcoin 52’535 1.8%  Dollar 0.7802 0.0%  Öl 108.7 16.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Preissprung bei Öl sorgt für kräftige Abgaben bei Aktien von Lufthansa und TUI
Iran-Konflikt erschüttert Börsen: JPMorgan nennt Gewinner und Verlierer
Roche-Aktie: Präsident des Pharmariesen hält weitere Verhandlungen mit den USA für "absolut richtig" - Forschungsrückschlag
KI-Aktien im Analystencheck: So schneiden NVIDIA, Microsoft und Co. im Vergleich ab
GEA-Aktie: Dividende erhöht und weiteres Wachstum geplant
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

JPY/GBP

09.03.2026 07:54:59

Japan Leading Index Climbs To 41-month High

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index increased less-than-expected in January to the highest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 112.4 in January from 110.3 in December. Economists had expected the index to rise to 113.2.

Moreover, the figure was the highest reading since August 2022, when it was 114.0.

Similarly, the coincident index rose to an 11-month high of 116.8 in January from 114.3 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.

Meanwhile, the lagging indicator dropped to 110.3 in January from 111.1 in the prior month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 211.2199 0.2692
0.13