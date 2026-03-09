Japan Leading Index Climbs To 41-month High

(RTTNews) - Japan's leading index increased less-than-expected in January to the highest level in nearly three-and-a-half years, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed Monday.

The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 112.4 in January from 110.3 in December. Economists had expected the index to rise to 113.2.

Moreover, the figure was the highest reading since August 2022, when it was 114.0.

Similarly, the coincident index rose to an 11-month high of 116.8 in January from 114.3 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.

Meanwhile, the lagging indicator dropped to 110.3 in January from 111.1 in the prior month.