SMI 13’914 -0.5%  SPI 19’152 -0.4%  Dow 49’499 0.0%  DAX 25’289 0.5%  Euro 0.9132 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’162 -0.2%  Gold 5’181 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’302 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7739 0.2%  Öl 70.9 -0.1% 
Ausblick: BASF gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Wie die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: KI-Chip-Wettrennen - Tesla lockt Südkoreas Halbleiter-Elite
Aktien von SpaceX, OpenAI & Anthropic: Dieser Milliarden-Fonds öffnet das Tor zu den Tech-Giganten
SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: KI-Unternehmen schlägt Prognosen bei Gewinn und Umsatz
27.02.2026 01:18:49

Japan Industrial Output Climbs 2.2% In January

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in Japan was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on month in January, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.

That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 5.5 percent following the 0.1 percent contraction in December.

On a yearly basis, production was up 2.2 percent.

Upon the release of the data, the METI maintained its assessment of industrial production, saying that it continues to fluctuate indecisively.

Shipments were up 3.2 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year, while inventories rose 0.1 percent on month and fell 4.2 percent on year. The inventory ratio dropped 4.6 percent on month and 3.8 percent on year.

Q4 2025: Diese Änderungen nahm Carl Icahn an seinem Portfolio vor
So hat Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert
Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Im vierten Quartal 2025 hat der Star-Investor Bill Ackman einige Veränderungen in der Zusammense ...
4. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Zurich Insurance im Depot
So hat der Schweizer Versicherungskonzern im vierten Quartal investiert
GBP/JPY 210.4253 -1.5443
-0.73

