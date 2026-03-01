|
01.03.2026 23:31:18
Indonesia Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - Indonesia will on Monday release January trade data and February inflation figures, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In December, imports were up 10.81 percent on year and exports rose 11.64 percent for a trade surplus of $2.52 billion. In January, overall inflation dipped 0.15 percent on month but rose 3.55 percent on year, while core CPI gained an annual 2.45 percent.
Australia will provide Q4 numbers for company gross operating profits; in the previous three months, gross profits were flat on quarter, while pre-tax profits were up 0.4 percent and inventories were down 0.9 percent.
Many of the regional nations will see manufacturing PMI results, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed on Monday for Independence Movement Day and will re-open on Tuesday.
