|
25.02.2026 19:09:51
Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand
(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted modestly below average demand.
The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.615 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.823 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.
On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.
The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHeimische Zahlenflut und anstehende NVIDIA-Bilanz: SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX überspringt 25'000 Punkte deutlich -- KI-Hoffnungen trieben Asiens Börsen - Nikkei mit Rekord
SMI-Anleger hielten zur Wochenmitte die Füsse still. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren unterdessen Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert in Grün. An den Börsen in Asien dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.