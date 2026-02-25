Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’977 -0.1%  SPI 19’218 0.1%  Dow 49’474 0.6%  DAX 25’176 0.8%  Euro 0.9121 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’173 0.9%  Gold 5’207 1.2%  Bitcoin 53’300 7.6%  Dollar 0.7726 -0.1%  Öl 71.2 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie, SpaceX & Co.: Darum steht Elon Musk an der Spitze der Forbes-Innovatoren-Liste
Ausblick: PUMA SE stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft (Munich Re) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Idorsia stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: IonQ zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
25.02.2026 19:09:51

Five-Year Note Auction Attracts Modestly Below Average Demand

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the results of this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, revealing the sale attracted modestly below average demand.

The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.615 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.32.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.823 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.37.

On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes attracted slightly above average demand.

The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Offenbar Zuschlag für Drohnen-Auftrag der Bundeswehr erhalten - auch RENK und TKMS schwächer
Auf diese US-Aktien setzt die UBS im vierten Quartal 2025
Alles beim Alten: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im freien Fall: Dreifach-Schock belastet - neue Partnerschaft verkündet
Oerlikon-Aktie dennoch zweistellig im Plus: Umsatzminus in 2025
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich höher: Generikaspezialist wächst weiter dank starker Biosimilars
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
SAP-Aktie zwischen Handelsrisiken und KI-Konkurrenz: Teradata-Deal sorgt nicht für Entlastung
Rüstungsaktien im Rückwärtsgang: Was Anleger zu Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS wissen sollten

Top-Rankings

Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Depot aufgedeckt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:24 Gerresheimer: Bafin kündigt Prüfungserweiterung und weitere Prüfung an
19:15 Allianz will Aktien für bis zu 2,5 Milliarden Euro zurückkaufen
19:09 Ukraine erhöht Renten kräftig um über zwölf Prozent
18:55 ZDF-Intendant: Nur KI-Bilder mit klarer Herkunft nutzen
18:39 DFL und TV-Partner in China unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung
18:34 Freenet bleibt 2025 hinter eigenen Zielen zurück - Mindestdividende angekündigt
18:28 Bundestags-Beschluss zur Unterstützung der Ukraine
18:24 AKTIE IM FOKUS 3: Eon nach Jahreszahlen ins Plus gependelt - 2026 RWE eingeholt
18:17 Aktien Europa Schluss: Mehrheitlich im Plus - Optimismus vor Nvidia-Zahlen
18:05 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX legt zu