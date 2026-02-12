Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.02.2026 08:04:03

Dutch Inflation Confirmed At 25-month Low

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation moderated as initially estimated in January to the lowest level in just over two years, the latest figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday. 

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.4 percent in January, slower than the 2.8 percent rise in December. That was in line with the flash data published earlier.

Moreover, this was the slowest inflation rate since December 2023, when prices had risen 1.2 percent.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 2.0 percent from 3.3 percent. The slowdown in inflation was also influenced by 0.5 percent cheaper costs for clothing and shoes.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.7 percent, as estimated.

The EU measure of inflation was 2.2 percent in January, down from 2.7 percent in November, confirming the flash estimate.

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich

Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentieren sich am Donnerstag uneins. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Mittwoch schliesslich etwas stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex steckte Verluste ein. Die Wall Street schloss knapp im Minus.

