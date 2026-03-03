Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.03.2026 09:47:33

Czech Q4 GDP Growth Revised Higher

(RTTNews) - The Czech Republic's economy grew more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, the latest data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.6 percent sequentially, though slower than the 0.8 percent expansion in the third quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of growth was 0.5 percent. The economy has been expanding since the fourth quarter of 2023.

The expenditure breakdown showed that final consumption expenditure of households grew 1.3 percent, driven by increased purchases of non-durables and services.General government consumption also rose 1.0 percent, and gross fixed capital formation advanced 1.7 percent.

Both exports and imports climbed by 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, resulting in a favorable balance of trade.

On a yearly basis, GDP growth moderated to 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.8 percent in the previous quarter. The latest expansion was revised upwardly from 2.4 percent.

During the year 2025, GDP grew 2.6 percent compared to 2024, supported by both the domestic and foreign demand.

