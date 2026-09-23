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24.09.2026 00:03:14

Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release jobless data for August, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The unemployment rate is called steady at 4.5 percent, with the addition of 22.5K jobs following the loss of 15.8K in July. The participation rate is also expected to be unchanged at 66.9 percent.

Japan will see preliminary September results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in August, their scores were 54.9, 52.5 and 53.5, respectively.

Hong Kong will provide August figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in July, imports were up 41.0 percent on month and exports jumped 50.7 percent for a trade deficit of HKD4.9 billion.

Finally, the markets in South Korea are closed until Monday for the Chuseok Thanksgiving Day holiday.

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