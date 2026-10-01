Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’830 -0.6%  SPI 19’612 -0.6%  Dow 50’906 -0.9%  DAX 25’199 -0.8%  Euro 0.9469 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’269 -0.8%  Gold 4’186 0.7%  Bitcoin 70’449 0.9%  Dollar 0.8364 0.1%  Öl 97.0 -6.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Cembra Money Bank22517316Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Goldpreis: US-Inflationsdaten liefern Rückenwind
So bewegt sich der Franken zum Euro und Dollar
Roche-Aktie: Konzern erzielt mit Giredestrant positive Daten bei fortgeschrittenem Brustkrebs
WKB bekommt neuen Finanzchef und eigene Division für Vermögensverwaltung - Aktie im Blick
Infineon-Aktie: Halbleiterkonzern eröffnet Fabrik in Thailand
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

01.10.2026 07:43:54

Australia Trade Surplus Declines

(RTTNews) - Australia's trade surplus declined notably in August, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.

The trade surplus fell to A$495 million from A$1.35 billion in July. Economists had forecast the surplus to rise to A$2.0 billion. Nonetheless, the trade balance showed surplus for the third straight month.

Exports of goods increased 3.7 percent from the last month driven by non-monetary gold and coal, coke and briquettes.

At the same time, imports rose 5.8 percent on higher demand for capital goods and non-monetary gold.

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie tiefrot: Chugai stoppt Entwicklung von Roche-Wirkstoff gegen Adipositas
3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Micron Technology Aktie News: Micron Technology verteuert sich am Abend
Führungswechsel bei Rieter - Lippuner wird neuer CEO - Aktie im Plus
Partners Group-Aktie springt an: EU-Kommission genehmigt Übernahme von AVK
Micron Technology Profit Climbs In Q4
Santhera-Aktie steigt: Umsatz mehr als verdoppelt – Verlust deutlich reduziert
Wie Experten die Allianz-Aktie im September einstuften
Home Depot Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Home Depot
ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2026: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/AUD 1.9064 -0.0028
-0.15