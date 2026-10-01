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01.10.2026 07:43:54
Australia Trade Surplus Declines
(RTTNews) - Australia's trade surplus declined notably in August, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday.
The trade surplus fell to A$495 million from A$1.35 billion in July. Economists had forecast the surplus to rise to A$2.0 billion. Nonetheless, the trade balance showed surplus for the third straight month.
Exports of goods increased 3.7 percent from the last month driven by non-monetary gold and coal, coke and briquettes.
At the same time, imports rose 5.8 percent on higher demand for capital goods and non-monetary gold.
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