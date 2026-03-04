|
04.03.2026 23:29:37
Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, imports were down 0.8 percent on month and exports rose 1.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$3.373 billion.
The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.75 percent.
Singapore will see January data for retail sales; in December, sales were down 5.4 percent on month and up 2.7 percent on year.
Taiwan will provide January numbers for industrial production; in December, production skyrocketed 21.57 percent on year.
Thailand is scheduled to release February figures for consumer prices; in January, overall inflation fell 0.66 percent on year and core CPI rose 0.60 percent.
