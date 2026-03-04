Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’511 0.8%  SPI 18’620 0.8%  Dow 48’739 0.5%  DAX 24’205 1.7%  Euro 0.9068 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’871 1.7%  Gold 5’141 1.0%  Bitcoin 56’651 6.1%  Dollar 0.7796 0.0%  Öl 82.5 0.7% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Beschuss: Goldman Sachs kritisiert den KI-Riesen
Ausblick: RENK legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Andritz legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: LEG Immobilien verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: DHL Group gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
04.03.2026

Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, imports were down 0.8 percent on month and exports rose 1.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$3.373 billion.

The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.75 percent.

Singapore will see January data for retail sales; in December, sales were down 5.4 percent on month and up 2.7 percent on year.

Taiwan will provide January numbers for industrial production; in December, production skyrocketed 21.57 percent on year.

Thailand is scheduled to release February figures for consumer prices; in January, overall inflation fell 0.66 percent on year and core CPI rose 0.60 percent.

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Diese Aktien befanden sich im vierten Quartal 2025 im Depot von Bridgewater Associates
4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Jeremy Granthams Portfolio im Q4 2025: Veränderungen bei Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.
