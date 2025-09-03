|
04.09.2025 00:02:26
Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were down 3.1 percent on month and exports rose 6.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$5.365 billion.
South Korea will provide July figures for current account; in June, the current account surplus was $14.27 billion.
The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy proceedings and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.75 percent.
Thailand is scheduled to see August numbers for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was down 0.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.84 percent.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStabilisierung zur Wochenmitte: Wall Street schliesslich uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX ziehen letztlich an - Märkte in Fernost schliessen mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte freundlicher, während auch der deutsche Leitindex wieder zulegen konnte. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins. Unterdessen ging es für die asiatischen Indizes am Mittwoch nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}