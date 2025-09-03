Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were down 3.1 percent on month and exports rose 6.0 percent for a trade surplus of A$5.365 billion.

South Korea will provide July figures for current account; in June, the current account surplus was $14.27 billion.

The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy proceedings and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.75 percent.

Thailand is scheduled to see August numbers for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was down 0.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.84 percent.