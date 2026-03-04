Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'405 -3.1%  SPI 18'471 -2.9%  Dow 48'501 -0.8%  DAX 23'791 -3.4%  Euro 0.9085 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5'772 -3.6%  Gold 5'088 -4.4%  Bitcoin 53'439 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7821 0.4%  Öl 82.0 5.1% 
04.03.2026

Australia GDP Climbs 0.8% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Australia's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent and was up from 0.4 percent in the three months prior.

On a yearly basis, GDP rallied 2.6 percent - again beating expectations for 2.1 percent, which would have been steady from the previous quarter.

Nominal GDP rose 1.8 percent. The GDP implicit price deflator (IPD) rose 1.0 percent, reflecting a rise in the domestic final demand deflator (+0.8 percent) alongside a rise in the terms of trade (+0.4 percent).

Domestic final demand contributed 0.5 ppt to GDP growth, with private and public demand each contributing 0.3ppt to growth. Private demand continued to support growth through household consumption (+0.14 ppt) and private investment (+0.13 ppt). Public demand contributed to growth through government expenditure (+0.21 ppt) and investment (+0.05 ppt).

4. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hielt der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer im Depot
In diese Aktien hat Paul Singer im vierten Quartal investiert
Jeremy Granthams Portfolio im Q4 2025: Veränderungen bei Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.
Auch im vierten Quartal 2025 kam es im Aktienportfolio von Jeremy Granthams Investmentgesellscha ...
Rohstoffe im Februar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
GBP/AUD 1.8980 0.0105
0.56

23:16 Rubio: USA haben Iran nicht wegen Israel angegriffen
23:00 Merz: Viele offene Fragen zur Zukunft des Irans nach Krieg
22:52 Merz: Keine Anfrage nach Militärhilfe für Iran-Angriffe
22:51 Online-Apotheke Redcare will 2026 kräftig wachsen
22:35 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste verringert - USA will Schiffe schützen
22:24 Merz an Trump: Europa in Ukraine-Verhandlungen einbeziehen
22:23 Aktien New York Schluss: Börsen verringern Verluste - USA will Schiffe schützen
22:10 GNW-News: Monument legt Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2026 vor
22:10 Merz drängt auf schnelle Einigung in Zollkonflikt mit den USA
22:04 Merz: Trump will an US-Präsenz in Deutschland festhalten