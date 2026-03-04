Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar GBP - AUD
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Nachrichten
|Tools
|Snapshot
|Chart (gross)
|Nachrichten
|Währungsrechner
|Historisch
|Realtimekurs
|
04.03.2026 01:44:39
Australia GDP Climbs 0.8% In Q4
(RTTNews) - Australia's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.7 percent and was up from 0.4 percent in the three months prior.
On a yearly basis, GDP rallied 2.6 percent - again beating expectations for 2.1 percent, which would have been steady from the previous quarter.
Nominal GDP rose 1.8 percent. The GDP implicit price deflator (IPD) rose 1.0 percent, reflecting a rise in the domestic final demand deflator (+0.8 percent) alongside a rise in the terms of trade (+0.4 percent).
Domestic final demand contributed 0.5 ppt to GDP growth, with private and public demand each contributing 0.3ppt to growth. Private demand continued to support growth through household consumption (+0.14 ppt) and private investment (+0.13 ppt). Public demand contributed to growth through government expenditure (+0.21 ppt) and investment (+0.05 ppt).
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Devisen in diesem Artikel
|GBP/AUD
|1.8980
|0.0105
|0.56
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Nahen Osten: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI schliesst tief im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich unter 24'000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex erlitten am Dienstag deutliche Verlusten. Der Dow präsentierte dich ebenfalls in Rot. Auch die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit Abgaben.