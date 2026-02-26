Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’914 -0.5%  SPI 19’152 -0.4%  Dow 49’526 0.1%  DAX 25’289 0.5%  Euro 0.9131 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’162 -0.2%  Gold 5’196 0.6%  Bitcoin 52’420 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7740 0.2%  Öl 70.8 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Sika41879292Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Darum zeigt der Franken wenig Bewegung zu Euro und Dollar
Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend
Burkhalter-Aktie: Gruppe übernimmt Caotec SA in Brusio
Saint-Gobain tritt 2025 auf der Stelle - Marge bleibt stabil: Aktie im Blick
Suche...
eToro entdecken
26.02.2026 20:50:25

Crude Oil Pulls Back Well Off Highs Amid Signs Of Progress In U.S.-Iran Talks

Anzeige

Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) via CFD handeln

Partizipieren Sie an Kursschwankungen bei Öl, Gold und anderen Rohstoffen mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads! Mit nur 100 CHF können Sie durch einen Hebel mit der Wirkung von 2.000 CHF Kapital handeln.

Jetzt informieren

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices moved sharply higher earlier on Thursday but have given back ground over the course of the trading session.

After surging by as much as $1.29 or 2 percent to $66.71 a barrel, crude for April delivery was last seen trading down by $0.11 or 0.2 percent at $65.31 barrel.

The sharp pullback by the price of crude oil came after Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X that "significant progress" was made in the third round of nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran.

Albusaidi said negotiations between the two countries will "resume soon after consultation in the respective capitals" and revealed "discussions on a technical level will take place next week in Vienna."

The comments from Albusaidi who was mediating the discussions between U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, have eased concerns about a potential military conflict.

Ahead of the meeting, the U.S. imposed sanctions on more than 30 individuals, companies and vessels linked to Tehran's oil trade.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran possessed a very large number of ballistic missiles that threaten U.S. interests in the region and it was trying to develop weapons that can reach the continental United States.

Vice President JD Vance said Tehran should take Washington's threats of military action seriously.

Name Kaufen Verkaufen
Gold CombiBar® 100 x 1 g philoro 13’379.99 12’653.92
Gold Krügerrand 1 oz 4’147.18 3’916.20
Gold Philharmoniker 1 oz 4’178.38 3’955.96
Gold Vreneli 20 Franken - diverse Jahrgänge 787.17 738.96
Goldbarren 250 g - philoro 32’921.04 31’659.56
Silber CombiBar® 100 g 351.44 211.92
Silber Maple Leaf 1 oz 87.25 67.45
Silberbarren 1000 g diverse Hersteller 2’603.73 2’188.45

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Auf diese US-Aktien setzt die UBS im vierten Quartal 2025
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie dennoch gesucht: Geschäftszahlen verfehlen Erwartungen
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie gefragt: Umsatzerwartung geschlagen - Positive Wachstumsprognose für 2026
Gamesa bleibt im Konzern: Siemens-Energy-Chef setzt auf Sanierung - Aktie stabil
Idorsia-Aktie letztlich höher: Umsatz in 2025 verdoppelt
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich höher: Generikaspezialist wächst weiter dank starker Biosimilars
NVIDIA-Aktie verliert dennoch : Chip-Hersteller wächst weiter explosiv - KI-Geschäft treibt Rekordzahlen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Wie die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert hat

Top-Rankings

Q4 2025: Diese Änderungen nahm Carl Icahn an seinem Portfolio vor
So hat Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Im vierten Quartal 2025 hat der Star-Investor Bill Ackman einige Veränderungen in der Zusammense ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
4. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Zurich Insurance im Depot
So hat der Schweizer Versicherungskonzern im vierten Quartal investiert
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:10 GNW-News: Umfrage: Fast 90 % der Rechts- und IT-Experten sehen operative Lücken als größte Gefahr für die Rechtssicherheit - nicht die Regulierung
21:07 Devisen: Euro kaum bewegt
21:03 Selenskyj: Nächste Verhandlungsrunde in Abu Dhabi
21:00 Ja zu Luftsicherheitsabkommen mit Österreich
20:46 Iran: Weitere Gespräche mit den USA ab Montag
20:37 Russlands Regionen haben Haushaltsprobleme
20:27 ROUNDUP/Krieg oder Atomdeal? USA und Iran beenden Verhandlungsrunde
20:04 ROUNDUP: Hillary Clinton verteidigt sich im Kreuzverhör zu Epstein
20:00 Aktien New York: Dow stabil - Tech-Werte von Nvidia belastet
19:59 Atomgespräche zwischen USA und Iran beendet