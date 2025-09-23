Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.09.2025 02:43:05

Verizon Upgrades Enterprise Center Wi-Fi To Enhance Blues Fans' Game Day Experience

(RTTNews) - Verizon Business a division of Verizon Communications (VZ) has completed a major converged network refresh at Enterprise Center, in partnership with Wi-Fi provider Extreme Networks, the St. Louis Blues announced.

The upgrade delivers state-of-the-art wireless connectivity for athletes, staff, and fans ahead of the upcoming hockey season.

Todd Mitchell, VP and GM of the St. Louis Blues, said the team values innovation and views a robust network as critical to both operations and fan engagement. He noted that the new solutions are already enhancing the game day experience and delivering value to fans.

Verizon worked closely with the Blues to design and deploy a comprehensive wired and wireless internet system, including Public and Private LAN and structured cabling, covering the arena and surrounding areas. The upgrades promise ultra-fast, secure, and reliable connectivity to boost operational efficiency and improve fan experiences.

Jake Kornblatt, VP, Global Enterprise Americas at Verizon Business, said the goal is to help the Blues create an immersive and engaging game day atmosphere by providing cutting-edge connectivity that supports operational excellence.

Fans can experience the new network beginning October 9, 2025, during the Blues' home opener against the Minnesota Wild. As Enterprise Center's official 5G network provider, Verizon also operates the neutral host Distributed Antenna System (DAS), ensuring multiple ways for fans to stay connected throughout the arena.

VZ currently trades at $43.13 or 0.80% lower on the NYSE.