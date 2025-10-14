Verizon Aktie 1095642 / US92343V1044
14.10.2025 15:44:28
Verizon Communications Offering Payment Deferral Options To Federal Or Military Employees
(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications, Inc. (VZ) announced Tuesday that it is offering payment deferral options to members of the U.S. Military, Coast Guard, first responders and other federal government employees.
This offer is aimed at those who are affected by the US government shutdown and who require more time to pay their Verizon bill. Verizon has invited these individuals to call them and ask for payment deferral options. The company will need verification of their federal or military employment.
"We understand the ongoing federal government shutdown may create financial difficulties for members of the U.S. Military, Coast Guard, federal employees and first responders," said Dan Schulman, Verizon CEO.
