10.03.2026 14:19:17

Vail Resorts Trims FY26 Financial Guidance, Stock Down In Pre-Market

Vail Resorts
98.66 CHF -5.41%
(RTTNews) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results, Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) also announced reduced financial guidance for the fiscal year 2026, mainly due to challenging weather conditions in the Rockies that continued to limit terrain availability.

The company now expects fiscal 2026 net income attributable to Vail Resorts of $144 million to $190 million, and total reported EBITDA of $747 million to $783 million.

"While we are lowering our estimates for the fiscal year, given the unprecedented weather in the Rockies, the impact from conditions was mitigated by our advance commitment strategy and resource transformation efforts. We are proud of the resilience of the business model and execution of our teams at our resorts that are delivering on the experience for our guests," CEO Rob Katz commented.

In the pre-market hours, MTN is moving down 3.85 percent, to $129.00 on the New York Stock Exchange.