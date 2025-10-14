Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
United Airlines Holdings Aktie 11810912 / US9100471096

14.10.2025 15:41:35

United Airlines To Launch First Mainline Flight With Starlink Wi-Fi

United Airlines Holdings
77.43 CHF 25.54%
(RTTNews) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) on Tuesday announced that the first mainline flight with Starlink Wi-Fi connectivity for both personal devices and in-flight entertainment screens will take off from New York to Houston on October 15 at 8 am.

On the same day, the Starlink-equipped flight 365 is scheduled to fly from Houston to Fort Lauderdale and flight 445 from Fort Lauderdale to Houston.

More than half of United Airlines' regional fleet already offers Starlink. In addition, the airline plans to install Starlink on up to 15 mainline 737-800 planes each month.

Additionally, by year-end, the airline anticipates having an additional aircraft type certified to offer Starlink.

Starlink Wi-Fi is free for United MileagePlus members, and customers will receive a notification before their flight if it's equipped with Starlink.

With two Starlink antennas installed on each 737-800 aircraft, the airline is set to install close to 2,940 antennas across its entire fleet.

David Kinzelman, United's Chief Customer Officer said "Whether it's catching a live game, streaming an award show or working, United customers won't miss a beat when they're onboard a Starlink-equipped flight."

On Tuesday,the shares were trading 0.80 % lower at $98.46 on the Nasdaq.

