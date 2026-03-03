|
03.03.2026 17:12:19
U.S. Stocks Seeing Continued Weakness After Another Early Sell-Off
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply lower at the start of trading on Tuesday and have seen further downside over the course of the session. The steep drop comes after the major averages recovered from an initial sell-off on Monday to end the day mixed.
Currently, the major averages are off their lows of the session but still substantially negative. The Dow is down 1,099.64 points or 2.3 percent at 47,805.14, the Nasdaq is down 540.33 points or 2.4 percent at 22,208.53 and the S&P 500 is down 148.75 points or 2.2 percent at 6,732.87.
The nosedive on Wall Street comes amid concerns about the fallout from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
As the conflict entered its fourth day, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the war may last four to five weeks but could "go far longer than that."
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also offered few details about the duration of the operation against Iran but claimed it will not be "endless," framing the conflict as a "generational" chance to reshape the Middle East.
The price of crude oil has continued to spike in response to the conflict, leading to worries the jump in prices will lead to higher inflation.
The extended surge in oil prices comes amid news Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli attacks and threatened to fire on any ship trying to pass through the vital waterway.
"The longer oil and natural gas prices remain elevated, the greater the risk of a meaningful impact on inflation which could mean higher interest rates, an event that's typically negative for equity markets," said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.
Sector News
Gold stocks have moved sharply lower on the day, resulting in an 8.8 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The index is pulling back further off the record closing high set last Friday.
The sell-off by gold stocks comes amid a substantial pullback by the price of the precious metal, with gold for April delivery plummeting $224.90 or 4.2 percent to $5,086.70 an ounce.
Significant weakness is also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 5.5 percent plunge by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.
Steel, semiconductor, airline and brokerage stocks are also seeing considerable weakness amid broad-based selling pressure on Wall Street.
Other Markets
In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 3.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.4 percent.
The major European markets have also shown substantial moves to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 4.0 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 3.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 3.3 percent.
In the bond market, treasuries have climbed off their early lows but remain in negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.7 basis points at 4.075 percent.
Mittwoch 18 Uhr live: Wie du jede Aktie in eine Einnahmequelle verwandelst
Im Webinar am Mittwochabend erfährst du, wie du jede Aktie in eine regelmässige Einnahmequelle verwandelst, statt nur auf grüne Vorzeichen zu hoffen!Schnell Plätze sichern!
Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .
Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen
Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEskalation im Nahen Osten: SMI kräftig unter Druck -- DAX deutlich unter 24'000 Punkten -- US-Börsen mit Kursrutsch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich am Dienstag mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Am Dienstag präsentierten sich auch die Börsen in Fernost mit Abgaben.