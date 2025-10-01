Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.10.2025 03:39:21

U.S. Court Dismisses Arm's Final Claim Against Qualcomm, Affirms Nuvia Licensing Compliance

QUALCOMM
135.96 CHF -0.18%
(RTTNews) - A U.S. District Court judge has delivered a decisive legal win to Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), dismissing the final claim in a lawsuit brought by Arm Ltd. and confirming that neither Qualcomm nor its subsidiary Nuvia violated licensing agreements related to Nuvia's architecture license agreement with Arm.

The ruling, issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, supports Qualcomm's position that its CPU cores—developed using technology acquired through Nuvia—were properly licensed under Qualcomm's own architecture license agreement. This decision follows a unanimous jury verdict from December 2024, which found no breach of contract by Qualcomm. The Court not only upheld that verdict but also denied Arm's request for a new trial, effectively closing the case in Qualcomm's favor.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm's separate lawsuit against Arm remains active. That case alleges breach of contract, interference with customer relationships, and a pattern of conduct by Arm aimed at undermining innovation and favoring its own products over those of long-standing partners. A trial in that matter is expected to begin in March 2026.