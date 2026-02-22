Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’860 0.4%  SPI 19’098 0.4%  Dow 49’626 0.5%  DAX 25’261 0.9%  Euro 0.9123 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’131 1.2%  Gold 5’099 2.1%  Bitcoin 52’770 1.7%  Dollar 0.7761 0.1%  Öl 71.8 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Pennystocks: Diese Risiken drohen Anlegern beim Kauf der vermeintlichen Schnäppchen
Mankos in der Bewerbung: Der richtige Umgang mit Fehlern und Schwächen
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Sonntagvormittag
FINANZ26 - Das B2B-Event der Schweizer Finanzwelt
Novartis-Aktie: Allianz mit Unnatural Products
Suche...

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS Aktie 1057207 / US9001487019

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.02.2026 10:09:45

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.70 USD 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

22-Feb-2026 / 09:09 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

DATE: February 19, 2026

 

Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount;

 

  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 617.171.368,71 as of January 24, 2026, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 47.000.000,00,

 

  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 718.265.044,88 as of January 25, 2026, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 100.000.000,00,

 

  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 718.020.384,73 as of January 26, 2026, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 99.000.000,00,

 

  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 717.873.512,16 as of January 27, 2026, to Emir Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 97.000.000,00,

 

  • in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 718.230.775,06 as of January 28, 2026, to Birikim Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 97.000.000,00,

 

in five separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 440.000.000,00.

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
Sequence No.: 418801
EQS News ID: 2279552

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?