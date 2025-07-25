Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.07.2025 11:57:07

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early redemption of the MTN Issued by our Bank

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS
3.45 USD -1.99%
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early redemption of the MTN Issued by our Bank

25-Jul-2025 / 10:57 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Early redemption of the MTN Issued by our Bank

DATE: July 25, 2025

 

 

Reference: Public disclosure of T. Garanti Bankasi A.S on 28.10.2024.

 

With the related public disclosure, it was announced that the sale of the notes amounting to USD 100,000,000 with 368 days maturity and puttable was completed on 28.10.2024.

 

The investor has decided to use the put option regarding the note (ISIN: XS2930020297). Accordingly, the note redeemed on 24 July 2025

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 397044
EQS News ID: 2174846

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service