Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’213 -0.2%  SPI 16’922 -0.4%  Dow 46’956 -0.8%  DAX 23’855 -1.2%  Euro 0.9294 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’633 -0.8%  Gold 3’968 -0.8%  Bitcoin 84’047 -2.4%  Dollar 0.8095 0.2%  Öl 64.2 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
ABB-Aktie gibt nach: Auftrag für Elektrifizierung des Thacker Pass Lithiumprojekts
Wisekey-Aktie tiefrot: Gemeinsam mit Schweizer Armee wird Satellitensicherheit weiterentwickelt
Schwarzes Gold im Fokus: Occidental-Chefin sieht Ölpreis bis 2026 in dieser Range
Holcim-Aktie im Minus: Lafarge in Paris wegen Syrien-Geschäften vor Gericht
DroneShield-Aktie springt an: Analystenstimmung von Grossauftrag angetrieben
Suche...

TriMas Aktie 2666713 / US8962152091

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.11.2025 15:21:17

TriMas To Sell TriMas Aerospace To Tinicum For $1.45 Bln Cash

TriMas
36.11 USD 1.58%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - TriMas Corp. (TRS) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Aerospace segment for an all-cash purchase price of approximately $1.45 billion to an affiliate of private investment firm Tinicum L.P. Funds managed by Blackstone, Inc. (BX) will be a minority investor in the transaction.

Upon completion of this divestiture, TriMas said it will be centered around a more focused, high-margin packaging platform that will enable it to capitalize on long-term growth and deliver superior value.

The company added that the top priority is reinvesting to drive profitable growth, including through targeted high-quality acquisitions. The company has established a Strategic Investment Committee, which will guide disciplined evaluation and prioritization of potential acquisitions that best align with our growth strategy.

This committee will also actively evaluate additional options, including returning capital to shareholders and strengthening the company's balance sheet.

The closing is expected to occur by the end of the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.