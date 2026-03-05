Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’298 -1.6%  SPI 18’354 -1.4%  Dow 47’882 -1.8%  DAX 23’816 -1.6%  Euro 0.9065 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’783 -1.5%  Gold 5’078 -1.2%  Bitcoin 55’665 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7811 0.2%  Öl 84.4 2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Warum der KI-Riese Intel mit seiner Laptop-Chip-Offensive bedrohen könnte
So bewegt sich der Franken zum Euro und Dollar
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Abend
Novo Nordisk- und Eli Lilly-Aktien uneins: Studie - Kilos kommen nach Absetzen von Abnehmspritzen schnell wieder
Tesla-Aktie schwächelt: Gewerkschaftsunabhängige Liste gewinnt bei Betriebsratswahl im deutschen Autowerk
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
05.03.2026 21:16:40

Treasuries Move Significantly Lower As Crude Oil Resumes Surge

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved significantly lower during trading on Thursday, extending the downward move seen over the past few days.

Bond priced slumped early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, surged 6.6 basis points to 4.146 percent.

The continued weakness among treasuries came as the price of crude oil resumed the surge earlier in the week, adding to recent inflation concerns.

Crude oil has skyrocketed above $80 a barrel amid ongoing supply disruption worries due to the expanding conflict in the Middle East.

Iran has claimed it struck a U.S. oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf, raising fears of a wider conflict after the Islamic republic threatened to halt shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also signaled a possible longer time frame for the conflict than has previously been floated by the Trump administration, saying the war could last up to eight weeks but might be over sooner.

Meanwhile, a day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in flat in the week ended February 28th.

The monthly jobs report is likely to be in the spotlight on Friday, although a report on retail sales may also impact trading along with the latest developments in the Middle East.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:18 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Banco Santander SA, UBS Group AG
09:31 Marktüberblick: Broadcom erfreut nachbörslich
09:01 SMI leicht erholt
08:56 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europäischer Telekomsektor – Starke Verbindung/Givaudan – Führungswechsel
04.03.26 Höhere Inflation nach dem Krieg mit dem Iran?
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
03.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 17.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’932.25 19.87 SPDBWU
Short 14’221.29 13.93 SJJBGU
Short 14’761.67 8.89 STRBXU
SMI-Kurs: 13’298.30 05.03.2026 17:31:04
Long 12’827.84 19.58 SFDBEU
Long 12’516.08 13.51 S1FBQU
Long 11’986.62 8.86 SQFBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2025: In diese Aktien investiert Fisher Asset Management
Ken Fishers Investitionen
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Bridgewater-Portfolio Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte der von Ray Dalio gegründete Fonds
Im 4. Quartal 2025 gab es viel Bewegung im Portfolio von Bridgewater Associates: Keine der zehn ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer auch im vierten Quar ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.