SMI 13'405 -3.1%  SPI 18'471 -2.9%  Dow 48'501 -0.8%  DAX 23'791 -3.4%  Euro 0.9074 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5'772 -3.6%  Gold 5'102 -4.2%  Bitcoin 53'300 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7812 0.3%  Öl 81.1 3.9% 
Plug Power-Aktie höher: Wasserstoffkonzern wächst weiter - Profitabilität bleibt Ziel für 2028
Aktien von NVIDIA und AMD verlieren: Bericht über China-Exportlimits verunsichern Anleger
Ausblick: Abercrombie Fitch stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
US-Dollar konsolidiert Teil seiner jüngsten Gewinne zum Franken und Euro
Ausblick: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
03.03.2026 21:17:48

Treasuries Climb Well Off Worst Levels But Still Close Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - After initially extending yesterday's slump, treasuries regained ground over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.

Bond prices climbed well off their worst levels of the day but still closed lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by nearly a basis point to 4.056 percent after reaching a high of 4.117 percent.

With the uptick, the ten-year yield added to the 8.6 basis point surge seen on Monday, climbing further off the four-month closing low set last Friday.

The early weakness among treasuries came as a continued surge by the price of crude oil added to concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

Contributing to the extended surge by oil prices, Iran said it has closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli attacks and threatened to fire on any ship trying to pass through the vital waterway.

Supply concerns were also worsened by the attacks on several oil refineries, including Saudi Aramco's oil facility in Ras Tanura.

As the conflict entered its fourth day, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the war may last four to five weeks but could "go far longer than that."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also offered few details about the duration of the operation against Iran but claimed it will not be "endless," framing the conflict as a "generational" chance to reshape the Middle East.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the session, however, leading some traders to pick up bonds at reduced levels due to their safe haven appeal.

Reports on private sector employment and service sector activity are likely to attract attention on Wednesday, although the spotlight may remain on the latest developments in the Middle East.

14:40 Julius Bär: 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
12:05 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 17.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
09:48 SMI gibt kräftig nach
09:42 Finden Pharma-Unternehmen die passende Rezeptur?
09:05 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf im Fokus
07:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Rücksetzer zum Monatsbeginn
26.02.26 KI verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

22:04 Merz: Trump will an US-Präsenz in Deutschland festhalten
21:56 Ölpreise dämmen Gewinne deutlich ein - USA signalisiert Schutz für Tanker
21:51 Trump verspricht Schutz für Schiffe in der Straße von Hormus
21:32 Iran-Krieg: Frankreich schickt Flugzeugträger gen Mittelmeer
21:31 Israels Armee meldet 1.600 Iran-Einsätze seit Kriegsbeginn
21:30 Devisen: Euro dämmt Verluste zum Dollar ein - USA signalisiert Schutz für Tanker
21:09 US-Militär setzt B-52-Langstreckenbomber im Iran ein
21:02 Oman fordert sofortige Waffenruhe im Iran-Krieg
20:54 Israel: Angriff auf Komplex zur Entwicklung von Atomwaffen
20:27 ROUNDUP 2: Trump lobt Merz - und attackiert andere Europäer