Tourmaline Oil Posts Q4 Loss
(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $655.0 million or $1.69 per share, compared to a net income of $407.4 million or $1.09 per share last year.
Total revenue from commodity sales and realized gains were $1.715 billion, compared to $1.623 billion last year.
The company reported a record fourth-quarter average production of 659,204 boepd, within the previous guidance range of 655,000 - 665,000 boepd. For the first quarter, the company expects average production of 660,000 - 670,000 boepd, after taking into account the sale of the PRH assets which closed on February 2, 2026.
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
