Tourmaline Oil Posts Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $655.0 million or $1.69 per share, compared to a net income of $407.4 million or $1.09 per share last year.

Total revenue from commodity sales and realized gains were $1.715 billion, compared to $1.623 billion last year.

The company reported a record fourth-quarter average production of 659,204 boepd, within the previous guidance range of 655,000 - 665,000 boepd. For the first quarter, the company expects average production of 660,000 - 670,000 boepd, after taking into account the sale of the PRH assets which closed on February 2, 2026.