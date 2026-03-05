Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’298 -1.6%  SPI 18’354 -1.4%  Dow 47’955 -1.6%  DAX 23’816 -1.6%  Euro 0.9066 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’783 -1.5%  Gold 5’084 -1.1%  Bitcoin 55’594 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7813 0.3%  Öl 84.0 1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin im Abwärtstrend: Was den Krypto-Winter 2026 so besonders macht
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Warum der KI-Riese Intel mit seiner Laptop-Chip-Offensive bedrohen könnte
Werbung in ChatGPT? OpenAI-Gespräche treiben Trade Desk-Aktie nach oben
NVIDIA-Aktie fester: KI-Riese priorisiert offenbar neue KI-Hardware statt China-Chips
Broadcom-Aktie zieht an: Gewinn deutlich gesteigert - Analystenschätzungen übertroffen - Prognose optimistisch
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Cooper Cos Aktie 414592 / US2166484020

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.03.2026 22:35:26

The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $130.8 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $104.3 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.0 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $1.02 billion from $964.7 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $130.8 Mln. vs. $104.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.02 Bln vs. $964.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.58 To $ 4.66 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.306 B To $ 4.346 B

Nachrichten zu Cooper Cos. Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten