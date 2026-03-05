The Cooper Companies, Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $130.8 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $104.3 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Cooper Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.0 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $1.02 billion from $964.7 million last year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $130.8 Mln. vs. $104.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.66 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $1.02 Bln vs. $964.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.58 To $ 4.66 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.306 B To $ 4.346 B