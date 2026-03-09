Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’000 -0.7%  SPI 17’964 -0.8%  Dow 46’981 -1.1%  DAX 23’409 -0.8%  Euro 0.9031 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’685 -0.6%  Gold 5’092 -0.3%  Bitcoin 53’629 4.0%  Dollar 0.7797 0.0%  Öl 99.1 6.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Aramco (Saudi Aramco) stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: HUGO BOSS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Volkswagen (VW) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
So schätzen Analysten die Netflix-Aktie ein
Iran-Konflikt erschüttert Börsen: JPMorgan nennt Gewinner und Verlierer
Suche...
09.03.2026 18:36:07

Swiss Market Comes Off Early Lows, Settles 0.73% Down

(RTTNews) - After a sharp decline in early trades, Swiss stocks recovered a bit Monday morning, and then kept paring losses as the day progressed, but still ended the session on a negative note, in line with markets across the globe.

Deepening tensions in the Gulf following reports of explosions at Al Udeid Air Base, the largest United States military installation in the Middle East rendered the mood bearish.

The Swiss benchmark SMI, which tumbled to 12,685.18, losing more than 400 points, recovered to settle at 13,000.09, but still recorded a loss of 95.46 points or 0.73%.

Richemont ended down 3.25%. Roche Holding, Amrize, Sika and Julius Baer closed lower by 2.2%-2.6%.

Schindler Ps, Kuehne + Nagel, Holcim, ABB, SGS, Straumann Holding and Lonza Group lost 1%-2%. Geberit, Partners Group, Givaudan, UBS Group and Helvetia Baloise Holding also ended notably lower.

Novartis climbed about 1.7%. Logitech International moved up 1.63% and Swisscom advanced nearly 1%. Sandoz Group, Swiss Re and Swiss Life Holding also closed on positive note.

In economic news, Swiss consumer confidence held steady and negative in February, monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed.

The consumer sentiment index stood at -30 in February, the same as in the previous month. The expected score was -29.

Nonetheless, the index improved from the previous year's reading of -34.0.

The economic outlook index improved to -31.0 from -37.0 from last year and from -34.0 in January. The sub-indexes for past financial situation and timing of major purchases strengthened from the past year's level, while the indicator for expected financial situation was broadly unchanged.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist

Filtern oder Sortieren? Thomas Vittner zeigt am Dienstagabend, wie du Aktien objektiv sortierst, statt sie voreilig zu löschen. Lerne ein System für echte Treffsicherheit kennen!

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:49 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Berichtssaison auf der Zielgeraden
09:29 Marktüberblick: Ölpreis-Schock im Fokus
09:13 SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
08:13 Wie Goldman Sachs die globalen Finanzmärkte prägte
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
05.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Banco Santander SA, UBS Group AG
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’505.97 19.12 BDOSZU
Short 13’758.83 13.93 S8PBCU
Short 14’288.76 8.88 BONS1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’000.09 09.03.2026 17:31:34
Long 12’393.42 19.84 SRZBNU
Long 12’099.89 13.78 SNLBQU
Long 11’571.35 8.85 SRNB8U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.