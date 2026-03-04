Superior Uniform Group Aktie 975026 / US8683581024
04.03.2026 04:52:22
Superior Group Of Companies, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4
(RTTNews) - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $3.46 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $2.09 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $146.58 million from $145.41 million last year.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $3.46 Mln. vs. $2.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $146.58 Mln vs. $145.41 Mln last year.
