Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’405 -3.1%  SPI 18’471 -2.9%  Dow 48’501 -0.8%  DAX 23’791 -3.4%  Euro 0.9085 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’772 -3.6%  Gold 5’088 -4.4%  Bitcoin 53’439 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7821 0.4%  Öl 82.0 5.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Krypto-Einbruch im Februar: Der Grund hinter dem Kurssturz bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. - und wie es weiter gehen könnte
Jenseits von Rheinmetall & Co: Diese Verteidigungsaktien könnten für Anleger jetzt interessant werden
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Beschuss: Goldman Sachs kritisiert den KI-Riesen
Abkehr vom US-Markt? ETF-Investoren schichten Milliarden um
4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Superior Uniform Group Aktie 975026 / US8683581024

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.03.2026 04:52:22

Superior Group Of Companies, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

Superior Uniform Group
8.40 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.46 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $2.09 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $146.58 million from $145.41 million last year.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.46 Mln. vs. $2.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $146.58 Mln vs. $145.41 Mln last year.