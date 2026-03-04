Superior Group Of Companies, Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.46 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $2.09 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $146.58 million from $145.41 million last year.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

