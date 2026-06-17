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SoftwareONE Aktie 49645150 / CH0496451508

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17.06.2026 08:25:04

SoftwareOne expands AI capabilities with Claude via Amazon Bedrock

SoftwareONE
8.19 CHF 0.83%
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SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Partnership
SoftwareOne expands AI capabilities with Claude via Amazon Bedrock

17.06.2026 / 08:25 CET/CEST

 Announced as an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock and Registered Anthropic Services Partner

STANS, Switzerland - 17 June 2026 – SoftwareOne, a leading global provider of software and cloud solutions, today announced it is an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock and a Registered Anthropic Services Partner, enabling customers worldwide to access Claude, powered by Anthropic, in secure, enterprise-grade cloud environments.

SoftwareOne combines access to Claude models in Amazon Bedrock with its global services, advisory capabilities, and AWS Marketplace expertise to help organizations move from AI experimentation to scaled deployment. Customers can buy and deploy Claude models via Amazon Bedrock, integrating AI directly into existing workflows and cloud environments.

Co-CEOs Melissa Mulholland and Raphael Erb shared the following statement:

“Demand for enterprise-ready AI is accelerating, and customers need trusted partners to scale adoption. As an Anthropic Authorized Reseller for Amazon Bedrock and a Registered Service Partner, we enable organizations to access Claude, powered by Anthropic, and combine this with our global services and multivendor AI orchestration capabilities to deliver tangible business outcomes.”

SoftwareOne brings deep expertise in AI, built over several years of supporting customers across data, cloud, and advanced analytics. As an early adopter of emerging AI technologies, the company continues to invest in capabilities, solutions, and talent - helping enterprises translate innovation into scalable, real-world applications.

Global scale. Enterprise delivery.

With a presence in over 70 countries, SoftwareONE delivers AI capabilities at scale - supporting customers consistently across regions and differentiating from more locally focused providers through a unified approach to adoption, governance, and optimization.

Driving multivendor AI orchestration

This capability strengthens SoftwareOne’s position in multivendor AI orchestration, enabling customers to select, deploy, and manage AI across models, platforms, and hyperscalers - ensuring flexibility, avoiding lock-in, and aligning AI investment to business outcomes.

From access to outcomes

SoftwareOne delivers end-to-end support - from strategy and design to deployment and optimization - helping customers accelerate value from AI while maintaining control, compliance, and cost transparency.

Enabling enterprise AI adoption

SoftwareOne supports customers to:

  • Procure and manage AI
  • Integrate AI into enterprise applications and workflows
  • Govern and optimize usage across environments
  • Scale securely and cost-effectively

 

 

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in over 70 countries and a team of about 12,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

 

Contact:


SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH -6370 Stans 


Melanie Coffee
Head of External Communications
+47 46 74 8648
melanie.coffee@softwareone.com

 

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Oslo (Euronext)
EQS News ID: 2347382

 
End of News EQS News Service

2347382  17.06.2026 CET/CEST

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