SMI 13'977 -0.1%  SPI 19'218 0.1%  Dow 49'482 0.6%  DAX 25'176 0.8%  Euro 0.9123 0.0%  EStoxx50 6'173 0.9%  Gold 5'165 0.4%  Bitcoin 52'667 6.3%  Dollar 0.7727 0.0%  Öl 71.0 -0.3% 
26.02.2026 01:01:12

Singapore Bourse May Halt Its Slide On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, slumping almost 35 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 5,000-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, riding solely on the strength of technology companies. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are likely to follow that lead.

The STI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index lost 13.06 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 5,007.72 after trading between 4,995.51 and 5,021.67.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT slumped 0.74 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust added 0.79 percent, CapitaLand Investment shed 0.32 percent, City Developments sank 0.40 percent, DBS Group lost 0.29 percent, DFI Retail Group surged 3.86 percent, Genting Singapore plummeted 8.23 percent, Hongkong Land was down 0.11 percent, Keppel Ltd slipped 0.15 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust skidded 0.69 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 0.14 percent, SATS rose 0.25 percent, Seatrium Limited stumbled 1.78 percent, SembCorp Industries retreated 1.59 percent, Singapore Airlines and Jardine Matheson both jumped 1.99 percent, Singapore Exchange advanced 0.84 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering eased 0.10 percent, SingTel tumbled 0.78 percent, Thai Beverage tanked 2.13 percent, United Overseas Bank dropped 0.59 percent, UOL Group fell 0.18 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.78 percent and Mapletree Industrial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel DC REIT, Wilmar International and Frasers Centrepoint Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending at session highs.

The Dow climbed 307.65 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 49,482.15, while the NASDAQ jumped 288.40 points or 1.26 percent to close at 23,152.08 and the S&P 500 gained 56.06 points or 0.81 percent to end at 6,946.13.

The strength on Wall Street reflected optimism ahead of the release of earnings news from AI chipmaker and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) after the close of Wednesday's trade. The company's earnings came in at $42.960 billion, or $1.76 per share compared to $22.091 billion, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Software stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index spiking by 3.1 percent. The index continued to regain ground after slumping to its lowest closing level in ten months on Monday amid easing AI disruption concerns.

The price of crude oil ticked lower on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a substantial rebound by U.S. crude oil inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery slipped $0.15 or 0.2 percent to $65.48 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release Q4 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.9 percent on quarter, easing from 2.4 percent in the three months prior. Singapore also will provide January numbers for industrial production, with forecasts calling for an increase of 4.5 percent on month and 11.0 percent on year. The follows the 13.3 percent monthly decline and the 8.3 percent annual jump in December.

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im neuesten BX Morningcall ist Dr. Anna Erat zu Gast – Spezialistin für Innere Medizin, Sportmedizin, Prävention und Longevity. Gemeinsam mit Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch sprechen wir darüber, was Longevity wirklich bedeutet (Healthspan vs. Lifespan), warum es mehr ist als Biohacking und wie man seriöse Angebote von Hype unterscheidet.

Dr. Erat gibt Einblick, wie eine erste Longevity-Konsultation abläuft, welche Rolle Anamnese, Genetik/Epigenetik und Technologie/AI spielen und worauf Patientinnen und Patienten bei der Wahl eines Anbieters achten sollten. Ausserdem: Versicherung & Kostenübernahme in der Schweiz, Erwartungsdruck bei High-Performance-Klienten und ein spannender Case: Wie würde sie mit Lindsey Vonn nach einer Verletzung umgehen?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’510.58 20.00 SAIB4U
Short 14’818.22 13.86 B58SLU
Short 15’377.31 8.89 SJUBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’977.10 25.02.2026 17:30:17
Long 13’354.21 19.17 S63BSU
Long 13’068.54 13.79 SVRB0U
Long 12’506.52 8.92 S1FBQU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Auf diese US-Aktien setzt die UBS im vierten Quartal 2025
NVIDIA-Aktie gewinnt: Chip-Hersteller wächst weiter explosiv - KI-Geschäft treibt Rekordzahlen
Rheinmetall-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Offenbar Zuschlag für Drohnen-Auftrag der Bundeswehr erhalten - auch RENK und TKMS schwächer
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Alles beim Alten: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im freien Fall: Dreifach-Schock belastet - neue Partnerschaft verkündet
Oerlikon-Aktie dennoch zweistellig im Plus: Umsatzminus in 2025
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich höher: Generikaspezialist wächst weiter dank starker Biosimilars
SAP-Aktie zwischen Handelsrisiken und KI-Konkurrenz: Teradata-Deal sorgt nicht für Entlastung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
01:06 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia rutscht nach Analystencall nachbörslich leicht ins Minus.
01:04 GNW-News: PITAKA verwandelt das Galaxy S26 Case mit dem Aaron Button in ein programmierbares Kontrollzentrum
00:14 Referee in Erklärungsnot: Rätsel um Schlotterbeck-Rot
23:56 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia legt nachbörslich trotz positivem Ausblick nur leicht zu
23:48 Norma will seinen Anteilseignern bis zu 10 Prozent der Aktien abkaufen
23:31 Florida will Untersuchung nach tödlichem Gefecht vor Kuba
23:19 USA wollen Öl-Sanktionen gegen Kuba lockern
23:18 Salesforce kann Sorgen um KI-Bedrohung nicht zerstreuen - Aktie fällt
22:58 Nvidia steigert Umsatz um mehr als 70 Prozent - Aktie steigt deutlich
22:53 Lufthansa lackiert A380 mit XXL-Kranich