03.03.2026 12:49:22
Sea Ltd Reveals Climb In Q4 Income
(RTTNews) - Sea Ltd (SE) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $397.09 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $237.30 million, or $0.39 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 38.4% to $6.851 billion from $4.950 billion last year.
Sea Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $397.09 Mln. vs. $237.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue: $6.851 Bln vs. $4.950 Bln last year.