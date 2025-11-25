Ross Stores Aktie 967389 / US7782961038
25.11.2025 04:01:44
Ross Stores Board Approves Board Chair Succession Plan
(RTTNews) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) announced that its Board has approved Board Chair succession plan. Michael Balmuth will step down as Executive Chairman of the Board on January 31, 2026, and will continue to serve as a Senior Advisor to the Company through March 31, 2026. Balmuth has informed that when he steps down as Executive Chairman, he will also retire from the Board.
Gunnar Bjorklund, current Board member and Lead Independent Director, has been appointed to succeed Balmuth as Chairman of the Board, effective February 1, 2026.
