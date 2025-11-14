Rio Tinto Aktie 402589 / GB0007188757
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
14.11.2025 05:10:16
Rio Tinto's Kennecott Signs 15-Year VPPA With TerraGen To Advance Decarbonisation Goals
(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto's Kennecott operation has taken a significant step toward its decarbonisation targets by entering into a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with TerraGen. The agreement secures renewable energy from a newly completed wind farm in Texas, reinforcing Kennecott's commitment to sustainable operations and long-term emissions reduction, Rio Tinto said in a statement.
Under the agreement, Rio Tinto will purchase 78.5 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generated by TerraGen's 238.5 MW Monte Cristo I Windpower project. Commercial operations were commemorated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on site today.
Rio Tinto has committed to reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050. Around 78% of the electricity Rio Tinto uses globally comes from renewable sources, and the company is making investment and supply decisions to increase this to around 90% by 2030.
Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc
|
13.11.25
|Schwache Performance in Europa: STOXX 50 fällt am Donnerstagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.ch)
|
13.11.25
|Börse Europa in Grün: STOXX 50 zum Start stärker (finanzen.ch)
|
12.11.25