05.03.2026 22:57:47
Quanex Building Products Narrows Q1 Loss As Sales Rise
(RTTNews) - Quanex Building Products Corp. (NX) on Thursday, reported financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2026. The company's net sales increased to $409.09 million from $400.04 million in the same quarter last year.
Quanex Building Products reported a net loss of $4.07 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.89 million, or $0.32 per share, in the prior-year quarter.
Operating income was $2.85 million, compared to an operating loss of $6.98 million a year earlier.
Quanex paid a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share.
NX is currently trading after hours at $19.11 up $0.31 or 1.65 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
