Onsemi And Innoscience Plans To Collaborate To Speed Global Rollout Of GaN Power Devices

(RTTNews) - onsemi and Innoscience on Tuesday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate opportunities to accelerate the deployment of GaN power devices, starting with 40-200V.

The collaboration outlined in the MoU brings together onsemi's leadership in integrated systems and packaging with Innoscience's proven GaN technology and high-volume manufacturing to enable delivery of cost-effective, highly efficient GaN products for industrial, automotive, telecom infrastructure, consumer, and AI data center markets.

GaN semiconductor devices offer higher switching speeds, smaller form factors, and lower energy losses to deliver more power in less space. Until now, limited offerings and manufacturing capacity have slowed GaN adoption in the low and medium-voltage segment.

"As power demands rise across every sector, GaN offers higher efficiency, smaller size, and lower energy losses compared to other materials. Until now, in the low and medium voltage segments, cost and supply constraints have limited its widespread adoption. Through a collaboration with Innoscience, we expect to be able to access the industry's largest GaN production footprint and quickly scale our GaN offerings for customers worldwide to enable broader adoption in mainstream power applications." - Antoine Jalabert, Vice President of Corporate Strategy, onsemi

"GaN technology is essential to improving electronics, creating smaller, more efficient power systems, saving electric power, and reducing CO2 emissions. Innoscience is excited to explore a strategic collaboration opportunity with onsemi, to expand and accelerate the adoption of GaN power worldwide, and to create a system integration platform with onsemi's broad portfolio." - Yi Sun, Senior Vice President, Product & Engineering

GaN is projected to capture an estimated $2.9 billion, or 11% share, of the global power semiconductor market by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate from 2024-2030 of 42%.