Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’979 0.3%  SPI 17’830 0.3%  Dow 47’955 0.2%  DAX 24’077 0.2%  Euro 0.9388 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’722 0.0%  Gold 4’212 0.4%  Bitcoin 73’952 1.9%  Dollar 0.8058 0.2%  Öl 63.0 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Helvetia Baloise46664220Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882
Top News
VanEck-Chef skeptisch: Kann der Bitcoin angesichts von Quantencomputer-Risiken bestehen?
Wedbush-Experte stellt sich gegen KI-Kritiker: NVIDIA-Aktie weiter mit starkem Potenzial
Barclays Capital: Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält Overweight
SMI springt erstmals seit Ende März wieder über 13'000 Punkte
Kaufen von DZ BANK für Airbus SE-Aktie
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Alphabet C Aktie 29798545 / US02079K1079

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.12.2025 13:34:54

NextEra Energy, Google Cloud To Expand Energy And Technology Collaboration

NextEra Energy
67.59 CHF -0.10%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy (NEE) and Google Cloud announced they will partner to develop multiple, new gigawatt-scale data center campuses with accompanying generation and capacity. The two companies will also collaborate on NextEra Energy's enterprise-wide digital transformation, using Google Cloud AI and infrastructure. NextEra Energy and Google Cloud will collaborate to enhance these technological innovations and AI developments. The first commercial product is expected to be available in the Google Cloud Marketplace by mid-2026.

The companies have agreed to jointly develop multiple GW-scale data center campuses across the United States. The companies are currently developing the first three campuses and are collaborating to identify additional locations.

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?