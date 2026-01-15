Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.01.2026 18:44:51

Microsoft Launches Elevate For Educators Program With New AI-Powered Learning Tools

Microsoft
(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday unveiled Microsoft Elevate for Educators, a new global program designed to connect educators with professional communities, training resources, and in-demand credentials at no additional cost, as part of its broader push to prepare schools for an AI-driven future.

Before Bett UK 2026, Microsoft rolled out this initiative aimed at giving teachers free professional development and credentials recognized across the industry, plus access to global networks of educators.

This is all about helping them bring AI into their classrooms in a confident and responsible way. On top of that, Microsoft launched some new AI features tailored for education within Microsoft 365 Copilot to make lesson planning easier and to offer personalized instruction.

They're also providing a limited-time deal where eligible college students can get free access to Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn Premium subscriptions.

MSFT is currently trading at $460.83 up $1.45 or 0.31 percent on the Nasdaq.

