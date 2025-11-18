Merck Aktie 10683053 / US58933Y1055
18.11.2025 13:32:22
Merck's WINREVAIR Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 2 CADENCE Study, Stock Up In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Tuesday announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 CADENCE study of WINREVAIR, a brand name for sotatercept-csrk, in adults with combined post- and pre-capillary pulmonary hypertension due to heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.
The randomized, double-blind randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluated the efficacy and safety of WINREVAIR versus placebo in the participants.
At the end of 24 weeks, the study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance, an important hemodynamic measurement related to cardiac and pulmonary blood vessel function, from baseline compared to placebo.
Also, based on a preliminary assessment, the safety profile observed in the study was generally consistent with the known safety profile for WINREVAIR. The company plans to present these results at a future scientific congress and intends to proceed with Phase 3 development.
In the pre-market hours, MRK is trading at $96, up 3.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
