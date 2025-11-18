Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’523 -0.6%  SPI 17’201 -0.7%  Dow 46’590 -1.2%  DAX 23’251 -1.4%  Euro 0.9232 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’560 -1.4%  Gold 4’036 -0.2%  Bitcoin 72’823 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7967 0.1%  Öl 64.1 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
Home Depot-Aktie in Rot: Kaufzurückhaltung belastet
ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Analyse: JP Morgan Chase & Co. stuft ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie mit Neutral ein
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Siemens-Aktie
BMW-Analyse: BMW-Aktie von Deutsche Bank AG mit Buy bewertet
Aktienempfehlung: So bewertet Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) die Zurich Insurance-Aktie
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Merck Aktie 10683053 / US58933Y1055

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

18.11.2025 13:32:22

Merck's WINREVAIR Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 2 CADENCE Study, Stock Up In Pre-Market

Merck
73.83 CHF -1.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Tuesday announced positive topline results from the Phase 2 CADENCE study of WINREVAIR, a brand name for sotatercept-csrk, in adults with combined post- and pre-capillary pulmonary hypertension due to heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

The randomized, double-blind randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 proof-of-concept study evaluated the efficacy and safety of WINREVAIR versus placebo in the participants.

At the end of 24 weeks, the study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance, an important hemodynamic measurement related to cardiac and pulmonary blood vessel function, from baseline compared to placebo.

Also, based on a preliminary assessment, the safety profile observed in the study was generally consistent with the known safety profile for WINREVAIR. The company plans to present these results at a future scientific congress and intends to proceed with Phase 3 development.

In the pre-market hours, MRK is trading at $96, up 3.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.