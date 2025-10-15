Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’483 0.4%  SPI 17’211 0.4%  Dow 46’589 0.7%  DAX 24’244 0.0%  Euro 0.9288 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’610 1.0%  Gold 4’195 1.3%  Bitcoin 89’588 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7992 -0.2%  Öl 62.5 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Bank of America-Aktie springt an: Hohe Erträge beflügeln Gewinn
Gold und Bitcoin: Warum Anleger jetzt auf Sachwerte setzen sollten
15 Billionen US-Dollar neue Liquidität: Arthur Hayes erwartet Bitcoin als Gewinner einer US-Geldflut
China lässt deutsche Rüstungswerte abrauschen: Darum geben die Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und RENK ab
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Procter Gamble-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Procter Gamble-Anleger freuen
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal

Roblox Aktie 58460132 / US7710491033

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.10.2025 16:29:25

Mattel Expands Partnership Roblox To Launch New Games Based On Iconic Toy Brands

Roblox
100.67 CHF -1.47%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Toy and family entertainment company Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and Roblox Corp. (RBLX), an immersive gaming and creation platform, announced Wednesday an expanded collaboration to introduce a series of new Roblox titles inspired by some of Mattel's most celebrated brands.

Monster High, Mattel's premier self-published Roblox experience, debuts October 24. Featuring iconic characters, endless style options, and secrets lurking beneath the school, the experience invites players to team up, show their claws, and discover that monster magic never goes out of style.

Building on the global success of Monster High, the No. 4 doll brand worldwide, the franchise now translates its signature play patterns into Roblox's interactive digital world. Additional experiences will follow, bringing beloved franchises like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, UNO, and more to life through a dynamic lineup of standalone Mattel games on Roblox.

Additionally, Polly Pocket and Street Sharks are now available on the Roblox License Manager and Licenses catalog, with Matchbox and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots coming soon.

This program enables IP holders to bring their properties into immersive digital play at scale, giving Roblox developers access to officially licensed assets for gameplay and fan creations.

With eight decades of storytelling and cultural resonance, Mattel's IP brings instant familiarity that deepens fan engagement while enhancing the richness of Roblox's creative ecosystem.

Mattel has already proven its strength on Roblox, partnering with Gamefam to launch Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon in 2023. The experience quickly became a top performer on Roblox, reaching close to 500 million visits.

Nachrichten zu Roblox

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten