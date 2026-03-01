|
02.03.2026 00:01:18
Lower Open Predicted For Japan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, advancing more than 2,025 points or 3.5 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 58,850-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Monday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative following the outbreak of hostilities between the United States and Israel against Iran. The European and U.S. markets were down on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.
The Nikkei finished slightly higher again on Friday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.
For the day, the index rose 96.88 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 58,850.27 after trading between 58,130.57 and 58,924.17. Among the actives, Nissan Motor accelerated 1.64 percent, while Mazda Motor and Mitsubishi Electric both vaulted 2.06 percent, Toyota Motor climbed 1.30 percent, Honda Motor strengthened 1.51 percent, Softbank Group stumbled 2.60 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial collected 1.49 percent, Mizuho Financial rallied 2.41 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial expanded 1.82 percent, Sony Group skyrocketed 7.21 percent, Panasonic Holdings added 0.52 percent and Hitachi jumped 1.52 percent.
The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower and remained in the red throughout the trading day, ending near session lows.
The Dow tumbled 521.28 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 48,977.92, while the NASDAQ sank 210.17 points or 0.92 percent to end at 22,668.21 and the S&P 500 lost 29.98 points or 0.43 percent to close at 6,878.88.
For the week, the Dow tumbled 1.3 percent, the NASDAQ slumped 1.0 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent.
The continued weakness on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing producer prices in the U.S. increased 0.5 percent in January, more than the expected 0.3 percent.
The jump in producer prices along with concerns about AI-related layoffs led to worries about a period of stagflation. Adding to recent concerns about potential AI disruptions, Block (XYZ) said it is cutting its workforce by nearly half.
Crude oil prices spiked on Friday amid growing concerns about a military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for April surged $1.71 or 2.6 percent to $66.92 barrel - although it's expected to jump sharply again now that hostilities have broken out.
Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .
Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen
Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI letztlich über 14'000 Punkten -- DAX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit hohen Gewinnen ins Wochenende, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex den Handelstag wenig bewegt beendet. Die US-Börsen notierten im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.