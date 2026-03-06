Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’298 -1.6%  SPI 18’354 -1.4%  Dow 47’955 -1.6%  DAX 23’816 -1.6%  Euro 0.9067 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’783 -1.5%  Gold 5’084 -1.1%  Bitcoin 55’656 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7811 0.2%  Öl 84.3 2.1% 
NVIDIA-Aktie aufgestockt: Das waren die Depotwerte von Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
NVIDIA-Aktie aussen vor: Darum könnte Samsara für Anleger interessant werden
Abseits von D-Wave, Rigetti & Co.: Warum diese "langweilige" Quantencomputing-Aktie spannend werden könnte
Tesla-Aktie: Warum der Markennamen "Cybercap" einen Rechtsstreit ausgelöst hat
Investieren in Quantencomputer-ETFs - macht eine solche Zukunftswette bereits Sinn?
06.03.2026 03:03:39

Lower Open Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Thursday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had plunged nearly 150 points or 10 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,420-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on growing concerns over surging energy prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply higher on Thursday following bargain hunting among the consumer, finance, industrial, property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index rallied 32.68 points or 2.36 percent to finish at 1,417.29 after trading between 1,386.70 and 1,430.58. Volume was 14.458 billion shares worth 106.582 billion baht. There were 403 gainers and 110 decliners, with 142 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport increased 5.15 percent, while Banpu skyrocketed 8.77 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.30 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical sank 0.51 percent, Bangkok Expressway gained 2.70 percent, B. Grimm strengthened 1.74 percent, BTS Group rose 0.96 percent, CP All Public climbed 1.55 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.55 percent, Energy Absolute surged 6.40 percent, Gulf soared 4.63 percent, Krung Thai Bank spiked 3.05 percent, Krung Thai Card improved 0.85 percent, PTT Oil & Retail plunged 3.39 percent, PTT cratered 3.55 percent, PTT Exploration and Production vaulted 1.82 percent, SCG Packaging rallied 2.30 percent, Siam Commercial Bank jumped 1.75 percent, Siam Concrete tumbled 1.83 percent, Thai Oil expanded 2.05 percent, True Corporation accelerated 2.26 percent, TTB Bank collected 0.91 percent and Kasikornbank, PTT Global Chemical, Asset World and Advanced Info were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and spent all day in the red, although ending off session lows.

The Dow tumbled 784.67 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 47,954.74, while the NASDAQ sank 58.50 points or 0.26 percent to close at 22,748.99 and the S&P 500 lost 38.79 points or 0.56 percent to end at 6,830.71.

Concerns about the impact of sharply higher energy prices weighed on Wall Street, as the price of crude oil resumed the surge seen early in the week.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed again on Thursday, resuming the surge seen earlier in the week in reaction to the conflict in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery spiked $6.51 or 8.7 percent to $81.17 a barrel and has soared $14.15 or 21.1 percent so far this week.

Iran has claimed it struck a U.S. oil tanker in the northern Persian Gulf, raising fears of a wider conflict after the Islamic republic threatened to halt shipping through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has also signaled a possible longer time frame for the conflict than has previously been floated by the Trump administration, saying the war could last up to eight weeks but might be over sooner.

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

NVIDIA-Aktie aufgestockt: Das waren die Depotwerte von Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
In Q4 2025 hat Börsenprofi Ken Fisher mit seinem Vermögensverwalter Fisher Asset Management viel ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Bridgewater-Portfolio Q4 2025: Diese Aktien kaufte der von Ray Dalio gegründete Fonds
Im 4. Quartal 2025 gab es viel Bewegung im Portfolio von Bridgewater Associates: Keine der zehn ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer auch im vierten Quar ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
